Q3 2020 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard Burden - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head IR & Rating Agency Management



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's Third Quarter 2020 Q&A Call. On the call today is our group CEO, Mario Greco; and our Group CFO, George Quinn. As usual, for the Q&A session, so we kindly ask you to keep to a maximum of 2 questions.



But before we start the Q&A, as usual, with the Q3, George will make a few introductory remarks before going on to your questions. George, I pass over to you.



George Quinn - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CFO &