Nov 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 9 monthsâ 2021 Q&A call. On the call today, we have our group CFO, George Quinn.



George Quinn - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CFO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you. And good morning, good afternoon to all of you. Thank you for joining us. So just before we start the questions, a few introductory remarks. So as you've seen from today's press release, the group has continued to make strong progress towards its 2022 strategic and financial goals. The underlying operating trends of the business continue to be very strong, and we expect this to continue throughout 2022. Rates have continued to be very strong. But for example, at the 9-month point in North America increases 13% with 12% in the discrete third quarter.



We've absorbed the impact of several major events throughout