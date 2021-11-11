Q3 2021 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zurich Insurance Group Q3 Results 2021 Conference Call. I am Sandra, the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions) and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead, sir.



Jon Hocking -



Thank you. Good morning -- good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 9-months 2021 the Q&A call. On the call today, we have our Group CFO, George Quinn. Before I hand over to George for some introductory remarks, just remind us for the Q&A, please keep your questions to 2. George, thank you.



George Quinn - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CFO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you. And good morning, good afternoon to all of you. Thank you for joining us. So just before we start the questions a few introductory remarks. So as you've seen from