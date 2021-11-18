Zurich Insurance Group AG Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jon Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of Investor Relations



Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 2021 Investor Day. Thank you for joining us. I'm Jon Hocking, the Head of Investor Relations. This is our first investor event since 2019, and we very much hope the next time we're on this, it will be face to face. We have 4 presentations for you. Then there will be a short break and we'll have a live Q&A.



And with that, I'll hand over to our first presenter, our Group CEO, Mario Greco. Mario?



Mario Greco - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you so much for participating to this Investors Day. You remember that the last time we met physically, it was at the end of '19 when we presented to you the targets until the end of 2022. Fast forward from that meeting for a couple of months and in February of 2020 last year, the pandemic started. Beginning of March, all the Zurich offices were shut off, and we went in full lockdown mode.



One of the first issues we