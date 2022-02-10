Q4 2021 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jonathan Michael Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of IR & Rating Agency Management



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's 2021 full year results call. On the call this afternoon, we have our Group CEO, Mario Greco; and our Group CFO, George Quinn.



Before I hand over to Mario for some introductory remarks, just a reminder that we currently ask you to keep your questions to 2 per individual in the Q&A session. Mario?



Mario Greco - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you, Jon, and welcome, everybody. Thanks for being on the call. As we entered Zurich