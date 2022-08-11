Q2 2022 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Zurich Insurance Group Half Year Results 2022 Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead sir.



Jonathan Michael Hocking - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Head of IR & Rating Agency Management



Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's first half 2022 results Q&A Call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco; our Group CFO, George Quinn.



Before I hand over to Mario for some introductory remarks, just a reminder for the Q&A we kindly ask you to keep to a maximum of 2 questions. Mario?



Mario Greco - Zurich Insurance Group AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you