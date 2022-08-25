Aug 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Welcome, everybody to attend the ZhongAn Online 2022 Interim Result Conference. I have to remind everybody that this is the English line. And also, we are going to have a Q&A after the prepared remarks. And just remind you that we are going to a have recording for this call. Now, hand over the floor to Hailey [ph].



Unidentified Company Representative Investor Relations-ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd



Thank you, operator and dear investors and also dear analysts, good afternoon. Welcome everybody to attend the ZhongAn 2022 Interim Result Conference. I am Hailey [ph] from IR team of ZhongAn Online.



First of all, please allow me to introduce to you the management from the call, we have CEO, Mr. Jiang Xing and then we have Mr. Wan Ming [ph], Executive Vice President and also (Inaudible) Secretary [ph] of ZhongAn Online, Mr. Li Gao Feng, the CFO of ZhongAn Online, and also Mr. Wayne Xu, President of ZhongAn International. Now, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Jiang Xing.



Jiang Xing<