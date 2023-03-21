Mar 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, everyone. Welcome to attend this ZhongAn Online 2022 full-year result announcement. (Operator Instructions) And also now hand the call over to the management.



Xiaoming Wang - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. - Audit Director



Good afternoon, investors, analysts, and media friends. Welcome, everybody, to attend this annual announcement of 2022. So this is [Xiaoming]. Let me introduce to you the management. We do have Jiang, Xing, General Manager of ZhongAn Online; and also, CFO, Li, Gaofeng from ZhongAn; and also, the Board Secretary, Wang, Min. And also, we have Wayne Xu from ZhongAn International.



So now, give the floor to Jiang, Xing.



Xing Jiang - ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. - General Manager



Dear investors, analysts, media friends, good afternoon. This is Jiang, Xing from ZhongAn Online. Thank you all for attending ZhongAn 2022 full-year performance conference. And also, thank you for your constant attention and support to ZhongAn.



2022 is