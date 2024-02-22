MicroStrategy Inc Director Carl Rickertsen Sells 12,000 Shares

Carl Rickertsen, a director at MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher, a mobile identity platform. These solutions enable organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise.

The transaction history of the insider over the past year includes the sale of 14,000 shares in total and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 45 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $697.34, giving the company a market cap of $12.963 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 595.74, which is above the industry median of 26.71 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $697.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $288.38, MicroStrategy Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.42, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

