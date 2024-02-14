Q4 2023 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - CEO



Hello, everybody, and welcome to Taaleri's fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2023 presentation. The year as a whole has been two-fold for dollars. On one hand, we've had and we're continued to exit our business plan, most notably the fundraise of solar wind three. On the other hand, we've realized a sizable amount of investment income, which you will see later in the presentation.



The fourth quarter on its own right has been very busy in the aftermath of our Capital Markets Day in late November. But let's move to the highlights for the fourth quarter, we had strong results in our investment operations, boosting our operating margin to 39%. Our group income as a whole was EUR17.7 million, and our operating profit was EUR6.9 million. Within the renewable energy, we continued the fundraise. We had a second closing for our solo in three fund. And so far, we've raised EUR430 million for the fund within the bio industry business. We continue to evaluate potential investments for the bio Fund one and also continued the preparations for the venture capital fund within our