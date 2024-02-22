Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), executed a sale of 1,180 shares in the company on February 13, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

ServiceNow Inc is a company that specializes in digital workflow solutions that automate and optimize business processes. The company's platform allows organizations to enhance operational efficiencies by managing workflows and processes in a single, integrated system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,297 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for ServiceNow Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 80 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, ServiceNow Inc shares were trading at $767.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $161.839 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of ServiceNow Inc stands at 93.87, which is above the industry median of 26.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $767.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $723.14, ServiceNow Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

