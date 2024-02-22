Understanding the Investment Shifts of a Storied Firm in Q4 2023

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), a venerable investment firm established in 1930, has long been recognized for its collective research approach and value-oriented investment philosophy. The firm's Investment Policy Committees are at the heart of its decision-making process, ensuring that investment choices are the product of collaborative thought and a shared commitment to finding superior relative value. This strategy is rooted in the belief that investing in undervalued assets offers the best potential for capital growth, with a focus on long-term ownership of companies whose future financial prospects are not yet reflected in their current market valuations.

Summary of New Buys

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) welcomed a total of 6 new stocks to its portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), with 15,440,725 shares, making up 0.79% of the portfolio and valued at $1.25 billion.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), comprising 55,745 shares, which accounts for roughly 0.04% of the portfolio, with a total value of $62,225,540.

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB, Financial), with 561,469 shares, representing 0.02% of the portfolio and a total value of $37,680,190.

Key Position Increases

The firm also bolstered its stakes in 32 existing holdings, with significant increases in:

Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial), adding 47,904,427 shares for a total of 61,196,331 shares, marking a 360.4% surge in share count and a 0.7% portfolio impact, valued at $1.39 billion.

RTX Corp (RTX, Financial), with an additional 9,659,760 shares, bringing the total to 42,189,300 shares. This represents a 29.7% increase in share count, with a total value of $3.54 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant move, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) exited 4 holdings entirely in the last quarter of 2023, including:

VMware Inc (VMW, Financial), selling all 19,732,814 shares, which had a -2.21% impact on the portfolio.

Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK, Financial), liquidating all 8,961,768 shares, causing a -0.11% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Concurrently, the firm reduced its position in 111 stocks. The most substantial reductions were seen in:

UBS Group AG (UBS, Financial), cutting 44,571,466 shares, resulting in a -32.56% decrease and a -0.74% portfolio impact. UBS traded at an average price of $26.3 during the quarter and has seen a 9.07% return over the past 3 months and a -10.13% year-to-date change.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), with a -97.78% reduction of 10,730,269 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.5%. Dell's average trading price was $70.68 for the quarter, with a 14.30% return over the past 3 months and an 8.98% year-to-date increase.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 195 stocks. The top holdings included 3.78% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), 3.67% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 3.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial), 2.94% in Fiserv Inc (FI, Financial), and 2.8% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial). The firm's investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse yet focused approach to value investing.

