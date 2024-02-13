Trimble Inc President & CEO Robert Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

On February 13, 2024, President & CEO Robert Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,000 shares of Trimble Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Trimble Inc is a company that provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The company's solutions are used in a variety of applications, including surveying, construction, agriculture, fleet and asset management, public safety, and mapping.

The insider transaction history for Trimble Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Trimble Inc were trading at $54.75, giving the company a market cap of $14.91 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 47.94, which is above both the industry median of 21.97 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $54.75 and a GF Value of $62.33, Trimble Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

