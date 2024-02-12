Fabrinet Director Rollance Olson Sells 10,000 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Rollance Olson, a director at Fabrinet (FN, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Fabrinet is a provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Fabrinet indicates that there have been no insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fabrinet were trading at $205.52, giving the company a market cap of $7.336 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Fabrinet stands at 29.20, which is above both the industry median of 21.97 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $205.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $145.87, Fabrinet's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.41, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

