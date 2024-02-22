PRA Group Inc (PRAA) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results with Strong Portfolio Purchases

Challenges in U.S. Operations Offset by European Strength and Record Portfolio Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Portfolio Purchases: Reached $1.2 billion in 2023, a 36% increase year-over-year.
  • U.S. Performance: U.S. business underperformance being addressed, with a focus on improving profitability in 2024.
  • Net Income/Loss: Reported a net loss of $(83.5) million for the full year 2023, compared to a net income of $117.1 million in 2022.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Decreased to $(2.13) in 2023 from $2.94 in the previous year.
  • Cash Collections: Total cash collections amounted to $1.7 billion for the full year, with a decrease in U.S. collections.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: Stood at 2.89x at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

1758248692894298112.png

On February 15, 2024, PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 through its 8-K filing. The company, which returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia, reported a significant increase in portfolio purchases but faced challenges in its U.S. operations.

Financial Performance Overview

PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) reported total portfolio purchases of $284.9 million for Q4 2023 and $1.2 billion for the full year, marking a 36% increase from the previous year and the third-highest level in the company's history. Despite this growth, the company faced underperformance in its U.S. business, which it is addressing with urgency. The company's president and CEO, Vikram Atal, expressed optimism about the future, citing initiatives in the U.S. business that are expected to transform PRA into a more efficient and profitable enterprise.

"2023 was an important and pivotal transition year for PRA. We delivered strong performance in our European business and worked with speed and intensity to address the shortcomings in our U.S. business," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer.

However, PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) reported a net loss of $(83.5) million for the full year 2023, a stark contrast to the net income of $117.1 million in 2022. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) also reflected this downturn, decreasing to $(2.13) from $2.94 in the previous year.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The company's total cash collections for the full year were $1.7 billion, with a decrease in U.S. collections. Operating expenses for the full year increased by 3.1% to $702.1 million, driven by growth-related expenses such as legal collection costs and communication expenses. Interest expense also rose by 39.1% to $181.7 million, reflecting a higher average debt balance and increased interest rates.

The balance sheet showed that as of December 31, 2023, PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $112.5 million and total assets of $4.5 billion. The company's borrowings stood at $2.9 billion, with a debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.89x.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial) is well-positioned for meaningful profitability in 2024. The company's solid platform for future growth, combined with disciplined growth in Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) and cash collections, as well as cost optimization efforts, are expected to drive shareholder value in the upcoming year.

Value investors may find PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial)'s commitment to addressing its U.S. business underperformance and its strong portfolio purchases as indicators of the company's potential for a turnaround and future growth. The company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and profitability could present opportunities for long-term investment.

For more detailed information on PRA Group Inc (PRAA, Financial)'s financial results, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings release and consider the company's future prospects in light of the challenges and achievements of the past year.

Investors and interested parties can access the conference call and accompanying slides to further understand the company's performance and strategies. For more insights and financial analysis, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PRA Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.