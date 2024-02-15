BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) Reports Mixed Fiscal 2023 Results Amidst Operational Challenges

Annual Revenue Rises 3.8% While Q4 Sees a 6.0% Decline; Net Income Per Share Grows to $0.82 from $0.17

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Fiscal 2023 total revenue increased by 3.8% to $1.3 billion, despite a 6.0% decrease in Q4.
  • Net Income: Annual net income rose significantly to $19.7 million from $4.1 million in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted net income per share increased to $0.82 for the fiscal year, up from $0.17.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales: Q4 comparable restaurant sales saw a modest increase of 0.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA improved to $27.3 million from $26.1 million year-over-year.
  • Restaurant Openings and Closures: BJRI opened five new restaurants and closed five underperforming ones in fiscal 2023.
  • Share Repurchases: The company repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares for about $6.7 million in Q4.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for its fiscal fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, known for its casual dining restaurants and brewhouse roots, operates solely within the United States and has recently faced both operational successes and challenges.

1758249243811934208.png

Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

For the fiscal year 2023, BJRI reported a revenue increase of 3.8% to $1.3 billion, compared to the previous year. This growth is more pronounced when adjusting for the extra operating week in fiscal 2022, with revenues actually increasing by 5.5%. The company's net income saw a substantial rise to $19.7 million, up from $4.1 million, and diluted net income per share increased to $0.82 from $0.17.

However, the fourth quarter painted a mixed picture. Total revenues decreased by 6.0% to $323.6 million, which BJRI attributes to the quarter having one less operating week compared to the same period in the previous year. When adjusted for this difference, revenues in fact increased by 0.9%. Comparable restaurant sales in Q4 saw a slight uptick of 0.6%. Despite the revenue decline in the quarter, net income doubled to $8.1 million, and diluted net income per share rose to $0.34 from $0.17.

Operational Excellence and Strategic Moves

CEO Greg Levin highlighted the company's operational excellence and margin enhancement initiatives, which have led to improved restaurant margins by 150 basis points year-over-year to 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BJRI's menu simplification has yielded labor efficiencies and better team member retention, contributing to improved guest experiences.

Our menu simplification is delivering its anticipated benefits of improved labor efficiencies and higher team member retention," Levin stated, emphasizing the company's commitment to operational excellence and guest satisfaction.

In 2023, BJRI opened five new restaurants, including its first in Illinois, and closed five underperforming locations. The company's new restaurant growth strategy is guided by disciplined capital allocation and a focus on strong returns and robust restaurant economics.

Capital Expenditures and Shareholder Value

BJRI's capital expenditures for 2024 are projected to be around $70 million, which will cover three new restaurants and 20 remodels. The company's share repurchase program was also increased by $50 million, reflecting confidence in its operating cash flow and financial flexibility.

Financial Tables and Metrics

The financial statements reveal key metrics such as a 25.5% cost of sales, a 36.5% labor and benefits cost, and a 23.6% occupancy and operating cost as percentages of total revenues for Q4. These figures are essential for understanding the company's cost structure and operational efficiency.

BJRI's balance sheet shows a healthy financial position with $29.07 million in cash and cash equivalents and total assets of $1.058 billion. The company's total debt stands at $68 million, with shareholders' equity at $365.761 million.

Overall, BJRI's fiscal 2023 results demonstrate resilience and strategic adaptability in a challenging market. The company's focus on operational excellence, menu simplification, and disciplined capital allocation has positioned it for continued success. As BJRI continues to navigate the dynamic restaurant industry, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these initiatives translate into long-term growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BJ's Restaurants Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.