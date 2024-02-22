On February 14, 2024, the President, CEO and Secretary, and 10% Owner of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC), Richard Soloway, sold 28,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,328,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is a leading manufacturer of security products, including electronic locking devices, alarm systems, and building access control systems. The company's products are designed to protect buildings and their occupants from security threats.

The insider transaction history for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc were trading at $45.12 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $1.659 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.90, which is above both the industry median of 17.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $45.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.71, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.