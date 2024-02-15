Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Reports Record Earnings, Strong Cash Flow in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Robust Financial Performance Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 reported revenues increased by 12% to $1,821 million, and full-year revenues rose by 16% to $6,876 million.
  • Net Income Surge: Q4 net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. reached $230 million, with full-year net income at $779 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Expansion: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA grew by 19% to $501 million, while full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased by 25% to $1,787 million.
  • Free Cash Flow Leap: Free cash flow from continuing operations soared by 72% in Q4 to $552 million, and by 65% for the full year to $1,272 million.
  • 2024 Guidance: Ingersoll Rand projects a 5-7% revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITDA of $1,915 to $1,975 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing record results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its industrial technologies and services, as well as precision and science technologies, serves a diverse range of end markets and generated approximately $5.9 billion in revenue in 2022.

1758252949018144768.png

Ingersoll Rand's performance in the fourth quarter was particularly strong, with reported orders up 13% and revenues increasing by 12%. The company's net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. was $230 million, translating to earnings of $0.56 per share. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, net of tax, was $355 million, or $0.86 per share. The Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $501 million, a 19% increase, with a margin of 27.5%, up 160 basis points year over year.

Financial Achievements and Future Outlook

The company's financial achievements are significant, particularly in the industrial products industry, where consistent cash flow and strong EBITDA margins are critical for sustained investment and growth. The impressive 72% increase in free cash flow from continuing operations underscores Ingersoll Rand's operational efficiency and financial discipline.

Looking ahead, Ingersoll Rand's guidance for 2024 is optimistic, with expected full-year revenue growth of 5% to 7% and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,915 to $1,975 million, marking a 7% to 11% increase over the prior year. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $3.14 to $3.24, up 6% to 9% over the previous year.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite its strong performance, Ingersoll Rand is not immune to challenges. The company's Precision and Science Technologies Segment experienced softness in the life sciences businesses, particularly in the oxygen concentration and biopharma end markets. However, the company's strategic use of Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) and its focus on high-growth sustainable end markets have enhanced the long-term durability of the business.

Chairman and CEO Vicente Reynal attributed the company's success to its global workforce and the unique ownership mindset that has fueled a sense of belonging and led to numerous accolades. Reynal stated,

Our fourth quarter and full year results outperformed on revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow targets, keeping us on track to achieve our 2025 goals and positioning us well for the aggressive 2027 targets we set at our Investor Day."

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand's record earnings and robust cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 reflect a company well-positioned for continued growth. With a strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives in place, Ingersoll Rand is poised to meet its ambitious targets for the coming years.

For a detailed analysis of Ingersoll Rand's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingersoll Rand Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.