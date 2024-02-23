Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN), sold 15,000 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $196,200.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a digital engineering services company that provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services. The company specializes in technology solutions for Fortune 1000 corporations, focusing on digital transformation in areas such as e-commerce, customer experience, and artificial intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 149,296 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further adds to the series of insider transactions over the past year, which includes 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc were trading at $13.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.066 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.66, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. While the sale of shares by the CEO may draw attention, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, market conditions, and the insider's personal financial decisions when interpreting such transactions.

