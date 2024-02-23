Paul Mahon, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corp, executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $215.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,291,860.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,500 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 53 insider sells for the company.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $215.31 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.82, which is below both the industry median of 28.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $215.31 and a GF Value of $262.41, United Therapeutics Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could signal various motivations, but without additional context, it remains a data point for investors to consider in the broader scope of market and company analysis. Investors often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to gauge the potential direction of a stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.