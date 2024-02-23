Michael Secora, the CFO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $10.16 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $508,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines automated, experimental biology with artificial intelligence to discover drugs at scale. The company's platform enables the discovery of treatments by rapidly screening thousands of potential drug compounds against a vast array of biological disease models.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 450,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the CFO is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has seen 6 insider buys and 71 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $10.16 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.683 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $25.98.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into the insider's view of the company's current valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the CFO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc may attract attention from the market, considering the company's current valuation metrics and the overall trend of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.