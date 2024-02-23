Michael Bruen, Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $35.57 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $177,850.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, construction management, and other technical services to a wide range of markets, including real estate, energy, and government clients. The company's expertise spans across civil engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental consulting, and other related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $35.57, giving the company a market cap of $544.049 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 372.10, which is significantly above both the industry median of 15.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $35.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.23, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

