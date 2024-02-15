Watts Water Technologies Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

On February 15, 2024, Elie Melhem, President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Watts Water Technologies Inc specializes in the production and sale of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company's offerings include a wide range of water quality, water conservation, water safety, and water flow control products for the plumbing, heating, and water quality markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,046 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc were trading at $199.5, resulting in a market cap of $6.712 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.77, which is above the industry median of 20.745 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $199.5 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $180.51 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, suggesting that Watts Water Technologies Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

