Devina Rankin, EVP & CFO of Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial), has sold 775 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $198.58, resulting in a total sale amount of $153,899.50.

Waste Management Inc is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. The company offers services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation, catering to municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 775 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells for Waste Management Inc.

On the valuation front, Waste Management Inc's shares were trading at $198.58 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $79.962 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.18, which is above both the industry median of 17.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, with a GF Value of $180.76, indicating that Waste Management Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Waste Management Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

