Merck & Co Inc EVP & CFO Caroline Litchfield Sells 38,291 Shares

Caroline Litchfield, EVP & CFO of Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), sold 38,291 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Merck & Co Inc is a global healthcare company that offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,291 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Merck & Co Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Merck & Co Inc were trading at $125.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $320,655.281 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 903.86, which is significantly above both the industry median of 22.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $125.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $107.82, Merck & Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

