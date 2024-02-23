On February 15, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Jacob Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $143.24 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $143,240.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 450 million registered players around the world and is known for its portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, and Plants vs. Zombies™.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The recent sale by Jacob Schatz is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Electronic Arts Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $38.517 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 36.28, which is above the industry median of 20.55 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price of $143.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $144.57 indicate a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Electronic Arts Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

