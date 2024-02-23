A10 Networks Inc CFO Brian Becker Sells 15,000 Shares

Brian Becker, the CFO of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. A10 Networks Inc is a technology company that provides software and hardware solutions designed to enhance network and application performance for enterprises and service providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,709 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at A10 Networks Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 31 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of A10 Networks Inc were trading at $12.93, resulting in a market capitalization of $974.846 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.74, which is below the industry median of 26.71 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

A10 Networks Inc's stock, with a price of $12.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.14, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

