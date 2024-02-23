Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL), a company specializing in the design, development, and supply of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products, has reported an insider selling activity. According to a recent SEC filing, the company's EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development, Bing Xue, sold 14,292 shares of the company on February 14, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.77 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $325,506.84. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, Bing Xue has sold a total of 30,920 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity in the company.

The insider transaction history for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were trading at $22.77 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market capitalization stands at $650.121 million.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $22.77 and a GF Value of $28.44, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment research and decision-making processes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.