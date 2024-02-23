Owens-Corning Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC), a global company that develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, President of Roofing Gunner Smith, sold 7,442 shares of the company on February 14, 2024.

The transaction has further expanded the gap between insider selling and buying over the past year. The insider, Gunner Smith, has a history of selling shares in the company, with a total of 20,554 shares sold and no shares purchased in the last twelve months.

Examining the broader insider transaction trend for Owens-Corning Inc, there have been no insider purchases recorded over the past year. However, there have been 15 insider sales in the same period, indicating a one-sided transaction pattern from the insiders of the company.

On the valuation front, Owens-Corning Inc's shares were trading at $148.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12,402.456 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.84, which is below both the industry median of 15.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

When compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $122.30, Owens-Corning Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.22, suggesting that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent selling activity by the insider, Gunner Smith, may attract the attention of current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in Owens-Corning Inc.

