On February 13, 2024, Toby Williams, President and Co-CEO of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial), executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The company's services include payroll processing, human resources management, time and labor tracking, and various other administrative functions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Paylocity Holding Corp shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp were trading at $169.15, resulting in a market cap of $9.856 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.10, which is above the industry median of 26.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $169.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $324.52, Paylocity Holding Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.52, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

