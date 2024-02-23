Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technical Officer Joseph Shulman sold 2,954 shares of the company on February 14, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 118,147 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sell by the insider contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $50 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.982 billion.

The insider transaction history indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, which could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

