Peabody Energy Corp EVP & COO Darren Yeates Sells 31,980 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Darren Yeates, the EVP & COO of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU), sold 31,980 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Peabody Energy Corp is a coal company that engages in the mining of thermal coal for electricity generation and metallurgical coal for steel production. It operates through the following segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 87,425 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale of 31,980 shares is part of this trend of insider selling activity.

The insider transaction history for Peabody Energy Corp shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Peabody Energy Corp's shares were trading at $25.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.228 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 4.95, which is below the industry median of 7.145 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, indicating that Peabody Energy Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $21.57.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.