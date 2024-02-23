Judith Sprieser, a director at Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,246 shares in the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses, data and listings services. The company facilitates transactions in a wide range of asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, and equities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,246 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Intercontinental Exchange Inc indicates a pattern of 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $134.02, resulting in a market capitalization of $78,385.462 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.67, surpassing both the industry median of 19.15 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $134.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $116.52, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

