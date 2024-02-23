Impinj Inc CFO Cary Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Cary Baker, the Chief Financial Officer of Impinj Inc, executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Impinj Inc is a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions that identify, locate, and authenticate items. The company's technology is used across various industries to improve inventory management, asset tracking, and supply chain efficiency. Cary Baker has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 36,420 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history at Impinj Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 18 insider buys and 78 insider sells within this timeframe. On the valuation front, Impinj Inc's shares were priced at $102.14 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $2.906 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, with a GuruFocus Value of $100.57, suggesting that Impinj Inc is Fairly Valued in the market. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

