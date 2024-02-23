Murphy Oil Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Dividend Performance of Murphy Oil Corp

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-03-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Murphy Oil Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Murphy Oil Corp Do?

Murphy Oil Corp is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 697 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a composition of 62% oil and natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas.

1758432579259887616.png

A Glimpse at Murphy Oil Corp's Dividend History

Murphy Oil Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984, with distributions currently made on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

INSERT_IMAGE_URL

Breaking Down Murphy Oil Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Murphy Oil Corp currently has a trailing dividend yield of 2.79% and a forward dividend yield of 3.03%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 20.70%. However, looking at a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -0.90% per year, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -6.10%.

Considering Murphy Oil Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Murphy Oil Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.67%.

1758432730581987328.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing the sustainability of Murphy Oil Corp's dividend involves examining the dividend payout ratio, which is 0.24 as of 2023-12-31. This indicates a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth. Additionally, Murphy Oil Corp's profitability rank is 7 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects, with net profit reported in 5 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The company's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a favorable growth trajectory. Murphy Oil Corp's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate show a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 24.50%, outperforming about 75% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion

In conclusion, Murphy Oil Corp's consistent dividend payments, along with a sensible payout ratio, robust profitability, and promising growth metrics, paint a positive picture for value investors. The company's ability to sustain and potentially grow its dividend makes it a noteworthy consideration for those seeking income-generating investments. As the energy sector continues to evolve, will Murphy Oil Corp's strategic position enable it to maintain its dividend attractiveness? For investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover similar stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.