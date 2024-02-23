Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Reports Enhanced Cash Flow in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Improved Operating Activities and New Business Awards Mark a Year of Progress

Summary
  • Sales: $673.6 million in Q4, a 3.7% increase; $2.82 billion for full year, up 11.5%.
  • Gross Profit: Q4 gross profit rose 19.1% to $64.7 million; full year gross profit surged 124% to $290.8 million.
  • Net Loss: Q4 net loss improved by $32.9 million to $55.2 million; full year net loss improved by $13.4 million to $202.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 remained stable at $27.6 million; full year increased significantly by $129.2 million to $167.1 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Q4 net cash from operating activities improved by $105.5 million; full year improved by $153.4 million.
  • New Business Awards: $86.3 million in Q4, with $25.7 million on electric vehicle platforms; $175.3 million for full year, with $114.9 million on electric vehicles.
On February 15, 2024, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS, Financial), a global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which serves major automotive manufacturers like Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, reported a year of progress with improved cash flow and significant new business awards, particularly in the electric vehicle segment.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Cooper-Standard's Q4 sales increased by 3.7% year-over-year to $673.6 million, driven by price adjustments, favorable volume and mix, and positive foreign exchange impacts. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges such as union work stoppages and the divestiture of non-core businesses. The net loss for the quarter showed a substantial improvement, decreasing to $55.2 million from $88.1 million in the prior year's quarter. This improvement was attributed to lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives, lower tax expenses, and reduced raw material costs, partially offset by higher interest and labor costs.

For the full year, sales rose by 11.5% to $2.82 billion, with gross profit more than doubling to $290.8 million. The net loss for the year improved slightly to $202.0 million, down from $215.4 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year showed a remarkable increase to $167.1 million, up from $37.9 million in the previous year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency gains.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's financial achievements in 2023 are particularly important as they demonstrate Cooper-Standard's ability to navigate a challenging automotive industry landscape. The significant increase in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA underscores the company's focus on operational excellence and cost management. These improvements are critical for Cooper-Standard, as they provide a stronger foundation for future growth and the ability to invest in new technologies, especially in the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

Key Financial Metrics

Cooper-Standard's financial metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 highlight the company's improved liquidity and operational performance. Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter was $79.7 million, a significant improvement from the $25.8 million used in the same period last year. Free cash flow for the quarter was also positive at $62.1 million, compared to a negative $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, net cash from operating activities was $117.3 million, and free cash flow was $36.5 million, marking a substantial turnaround from the previous year.

"We continued to make strong improvements as a company in 2023. We want to thank our dedicated employees for their hard work and commitment to achieving improved financial results and our customers for their continued trust and support," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We expect to build on the successes of 2023 to drive increasing value for all our stakeholders in 2024."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Cooper-Standard's performance in 2023 indicates a company on the mend, with a clear focus on improving its financial health. The stabilization of the supply environment and the company's ability to secure price adjustments have been key to its sales growth. Additionally, the company's strategic focus on the electric vehicle market is timely and aligns with industry trends, as evidenced by the significant portion of new business awards from electric vehicle platforms.

Looking ahead, Cooper-Standard anticipates global light vehicle production in 2024 to be in line with 2023 levels and expects to continue leveraging commercial agreements and operating efficiencies to offset inflationary pressures. The company's management is optimistic about delivering improved financial results in 2024, with guidance suggesting sales between $2.8 and $2.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $180 and $210 million.

For a detailed analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS, Financial)'s financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and join the upcoming conference call and webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc for further details.

