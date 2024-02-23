Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), a company specializing in providing innovative chemical solutions for the electronics, industrial, and consumer markets, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. EVP, General Counsel & Sec. John Capps sold 15,554 shares of the company on February 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.2 per share, resulting in a total value of $360,853.20. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Element Solutions Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,554 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 9 insider sells for Element Solutions Inc. The market capitalization of Element Solutions Inc stands at $5.802 billion, with the stock trading at $23.2 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is reported at 109.20, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 20.645 and also exceeds the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, Element Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, with a GF Value of $20.35. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in Element Solutions Inc.

