Q3 2024 Aurora Cannabis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, greetings, and welcome to the Aurora Cannabis Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. And a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, February 8, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Ananth Krishnan, Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Ananth Krishnan - Aurora Cannabis Inc. - VP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the line with me are Miguel Martin, CEO. Glen Ibbott, CFO. This morning, our Board issued a news release announcing our fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results and a separate news release announcing the acquisition of MedReleaf Australia.



These separate news releases and our fiscal Q3 2024 financial statements and MD&A are available on our IR website and can also be accessed by a CDR plus and Edgar. In addition, you will find a supplemental information deck on our IR website.

