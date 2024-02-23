Emanuela Speranza, Chief Commercial Officer of AMETEK Inc, executed a sale of 2,909 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing.

AMETEK Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a broad range of products that include analytical instruments, monitoring, calibration, and display devices. The company operates through two business segments: Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG). AMETEK's products are marketed worldwide through a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices, service centers, and distributors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,994 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a trend of the insider reducing their stake in the company.

The insider transaction history for AMETEK Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, AMETEK Inc's shares were trading at $171.73 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $40.133 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.67, which is above both the industry median of 20.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $171.73 and a GF Value of $164.61, AMETEK Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

