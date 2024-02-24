Coursera Inc CFO Kenneth Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares

Kenneth Hahn, SVP and CFO of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and degrees across a wide range of subjects, partnering with universities and other organizations to offer courses, certifications, and degree programs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 232,431 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 114 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $17.01, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.572 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.86, with a GF Value of $19.75, suggesting that Coursera Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the transaction.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.