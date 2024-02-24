Cars.com Inc CEO Thomas Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares

Thomas Vetter, CEO of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), sold 17,666 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19 per share, resulting in a total value of $335,654.

Cars.com Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides a platform for users to research car information, compare prices, and search for local dealers/sellers. Cars.com also offers various digital solutions to automotive dealers and manufacturers to improve their online presence and connect with potential customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 264,912 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock market capitalization of Cars.com Inc stands at $1.206 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 10.35, which is below both the industry median of 16.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, with a share price of $19 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.55, Cars.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's metrics. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

