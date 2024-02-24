Tetra Tech Inc Director J Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares

J Thompson, a director at Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK, Financial), executed a sale of 3,500 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tetra Tech Inc is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, focusing on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,860 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tetra Tech Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Tetra Tech Inc were trading at $177.24, resulting in a market capitalization of $9.594 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 41.53, surpassing the industry median of 15.1 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $177.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $200.84, Tetra Tech Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

