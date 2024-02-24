On February 15, 2024, Timothy Byrne, President & CEO of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM, Financial), executed a sale of 7,853 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $259.28 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $2,036,000.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing lime and limestone products. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including steel production, construction, environmental protection, and industrial processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,164 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which can be observed in the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for United States Lime & Minerals Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, United States Lime & Minerals Inc had a market capitalization of $1.460 billion, with the stock trading at $259.28 per share.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.65, which is above the industry median of 16.555 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $259.28 and a GF Value of $199.16, United States Lime & Minerals Inc is considered modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.