Deanna Lund, the EVP & CFO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $20 per share, resulting in a total value of $120,000.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced defense technology, products, and systems. The company focuses on unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, and combat systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 133,116 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 39 insider sells for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

On the valuation front, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's shares were trading at $20 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.679 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.08, indicating that it is modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $18.44.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations. The consistent selling by insiders at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, particularly by the insider, may suggest their personal outlook on the stock's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.