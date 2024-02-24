Anthony Williams, EVP and CHRO of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial), has sold 3,510 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Akamai Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing online content and business applications. Its solutions help businesses to provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,220 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Akamai Technologies Inc indicates a balance of buying and selling activities. There have been 36 insider buys and 37 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were priced at $112.55, resulting in a market capitalization of $16,487.69 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.93, which is above the industry median of 26.715 but below the historical median for the company.

Akamai Technologies Inc's stock, with a price of $112.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $116.78, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.