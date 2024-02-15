On February 15, 2024, Douglas Godshall, President & CEO of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with shares priced at $231.56, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,315,600.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company designs and manufactures innovative intravascular lithotripsy devices that are used to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, and heart valve disease.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, ShockWave Medical Inc had a market capitalization of $9.685 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 40.91, above the industry median of 26.85 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $231.56, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $538.57. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43, indicating that the stock could be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

