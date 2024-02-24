Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, President and CEO French Glendon E. III, sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 15, 2024. SEC Filing Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,631 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Pulmonx Corp shows a pattern of insider sales with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Pulmonx Corp's shares were trading at $14.6 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $547.806 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.54, with a GuruFocus Value of $26.85, indicating that Pulmonx Corp is currently trading below its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus' calculations. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

