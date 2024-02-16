President Michelle Poole has sold 4,793 shares of Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $119.15 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $570,907.95.

Crocs Inc, known for its iconic clog footwear, operates as a global leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers a broad portfolio of all-season products while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 56,536 shares of Crocs Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where insider sells have outnumbered insider buys, with 11 sells and 7 buys recorded.

On the valuation front, Crocs Inc's shares were trading at $119.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.201 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.97, which is below both the industry median of 19.475 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $119.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $140.04, Crocs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal how insiders view the stock's valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.