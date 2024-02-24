Informatica Inc CEO Amit Walia Sells 85,996 Shares

Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer of Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA), executed a sale of 85,996 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Informatica Inc is a leading provider of enterprise cloud data management solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their data-driven digital transformations by enabling them to lead with data. Informatica's comprehensive product portfolio focuses on data integration, quality, and governance, as well as a wide range of supporting services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 413,046 shares of Informatica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Informatica Inc indicates a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 12 insider sells.

On the date of the latest sale by the insider, shares of Informatica Inc were trading at $34.14 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.05 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell activities as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

