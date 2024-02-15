On February 15, 2024, David Powers, President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial), executed a sale of 5,993 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and others, which are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,328 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $862.53, giving the company a market capitalization of $22.151 billion. The price-earnings ratio at the time was 31.04, which is above both the industry median of 19.475 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.5, with a share price of $862.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $573.60, indicating that Deckers Outdoor Corp was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

